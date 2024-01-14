Moment's Silence At Iran-Palestine Match

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fans of Iran and Palestine paused for a moment's silence for Palestinian victims of the war in Gaza Sunday as the two teams clashed in the Asian Cup in Doha.

The tournament in Qatar is taking place against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Some Palestinian players have lost loved ones in the conflict.

During the singing of the Palestinian anthem at the Education City Stadium, supporters draped in traditional Palestinian keffiyeh headscarves clasped shoulders, with the moment's silence following after. As the match got underway supporters of Iran also chanted, "Death to Israel" in Arabic.

MENAFN14012024000067011011ID1107719937