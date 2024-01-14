DCGO Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims Against Docgo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) (“DocGo”).

On January 10, 2024, before the market opened, market analyst Fuzzy Panda released a report on DocGo titled,“DocGo – Allegations of Fraudulent Billing Practices & Forging of Documents.” Specifically, Fuzzy Panda found that“through former employee interviews and never before seen lawsuits we discovered serious allegations that DocGo (DCGO) has allegedly been committing Medicare fraud and having employees forge signatures on medical documents.”

Following this news, the price of DocGo stock fell over 30% during intraday trading, to close at $2.99 per share on January 10, 2024.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">...

Text>