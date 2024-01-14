Qatari Newspaper Suspended From Instagram For Palestine Coverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Instagram continues its policy of silencing journalists and news agenices from around the world in an attempt to prevent the reporting of genocide occuring in Palestine.

In Qatar, Gulf Times newspaper's Instagram account has been restricted and its access has been blocked until Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

On it's X account, Gulf Times posted:

"After our rigorous efforts in pushing the right narrative and bringing the true stories and facts from #Palestine about the Israeli violence for about 100 days now, @instagram has finally blocked us from posting. The social media channel is trying to silence our voice, and silence the voice of thousands of Palestinians. #Instagram #FreeSpeech"