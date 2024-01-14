Fastag Stares At End Of The Road As GPS Toll Testing Set To Begin

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Centre plans to begin testing GPS-based toll collections on five to 10 highways from next month, a top government official said. GPS tolling, which is faster and more efficient, is expected to ultimately replace the existing FASTag-based tolling system.

