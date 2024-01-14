Famous Poet Munawwar Rana Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Famous poet Munawwar Rana was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow where he died after a heart attack. He was 71 years old and was undergoing treatment at PGI and suffered from kidney and heart disease. His daughter, Sumaiya Rana, said he died around 11.30 p.m. due to a heart attack. The final rites will be conducted in Rae Bareli.



Poetry and ghazals

In his poetry and ghazals, he used to utilize Hindi and Awadhi terms instead of Persian and Arabic. This made his poetry more accessible to Indian audiences and explained his appeal at poetry festivals outside of Urdu-speaking areas.

Munawwar had published various ghazals and he had a distinctive writing style. The majority of his shers (couples) revolved around his love for his mother. Tapan Kumar Pradhan translated his Urdu ghazals into English.

Achievements

He was honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu Literature in 2014 but he returned the award approximately one year later. He pledged never to accept another government award because of the country's escalating intolerance, which led to state-sponsored communalism. Shaheed Shodha Sansthan bestowed the Maati Ratan Samman to him in recognition of his contributions to Urdu literature in 2012.