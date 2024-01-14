N.Korea Claims To Have Successfully Launched Solid-Fuel Hypersonic IRBM

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 15 (IANS) North Korea said on Monday that it successfully test-fired a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) carrying a hypersonic warhead the previous day as part of regular activities to develop powerful weapons systems.

The missile loaded with a hypersonic manoeuvrable controlled warhead was launched on Sunday afternoon in a bid to verify the warhead's gliding and manoeuvring capabilities and the reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA did not disclose the missile's flight distance or time and other details.

The Missile General Bureau said the test is part of the agency and its affiliated defence science institutes' "regular activities for developing powerful weapon systems," according to the KCNA.

North Korea also said the test-fire "never affected the security of any neighbouring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation."

South Korea's military said on Sunday that it detected the launch from an area in or around Pyongyang at about 2:55 p.m., and the missile flew approximately 1,000 km before splashing into the sea.

It marked the North's first missile launch since the firing of a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on December 18.

