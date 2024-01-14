Global Beauty And Wellness Market To Surpass US$ 36,94,843.6 Million In 2034, Forecasting A 8.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crucial Role of Social Media Influencers in Boosting Beauty and Wellness Product Sales. The glow of the beauty industry has proved hard to resist, attracting many new companies and investors. Brands must make differentiating choices to find success in this shifting and increasingly competitive landscape.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the beauty and wellness market is expected to be valued at US$ 16,95,661.4 Million in 2024. In 2023, the market valuation was US$ 15,95,165.9 Million . The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to hit US$ 36,94,843.6 Million by 2034.



The beauty and wellness market is benefitting from standards of beauty undergoing changes. The modern emphasis is on well-being as much as improving appearances. Thus, there is more focus on wellness in beauty and wellness products and services.

Social media is playing an increasingly important role in the beauty and wellness market. Social media influencers can impact the decisions of many consumers, while also bringing the market and its products to the forefront. Many brands in the market are seeking the help of social media beauty influencers to advertise their products.

Food products are playing an ever-increasing role in the expansion of the market. As gym culture and fitness trends become even more prominent, diets are highly emphasized. Beauty and wellness food products are sought to improve health and well-being. The demand for dietary supplements is rising in particular.

Key Takeaways from the Beauty and Wellness Market:



The beauty and wellness market is projected to be valued at US$ 16,95,661.4 Million in 2024.

The widely used types of beauty and wellness products are food & nutrition products. In 2024, food & nutrition products are projected to account for 27.6% of the market share.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets are highly preferred for buying beauty and wellness products. In 2024, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is anticipated to account for 35.2% of the market share.

India is one of the promising countries in the global market. The CAGR for the market in India is estimated to be 10.8% over the forecast period.

Australia is another country with a bright future for market growth. The CAGR for the market in Australia is anticipated to be 9.3% through 2034. The market in China is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

“The beauty and wellness market is being helped by people being more comfortable with creative exercises. Practices like yoga and zumba are helping people improve their well-being through non-traditional routes. Other services like massages and spas are also helping to keep the market diverse and fresh. Thus, there are diverse avenues for progress in the market,” - opines Sneha Varghese , Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Analysis of the Beauty and Wellness Market:

Both collaborations between equals and takeovers among competitors are frequent in the market. Marketing plays a key role in expansion strategies adopted by brands. Celebrities and social media influencers are being looked at to increase the consumer base.

Some of the prominent companies in the market include –



L'Oréal S.A.

Unilever Plc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

LVMH

Maison Margiela

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Rituals Cosmetics Enterprise B.V. Kao Corporation



Recent Developments in the Beauty and Wellness Market:



In November 2023, Nu Skin opened a new production facility in China.

In February 2022, Australian brand Bookwell was acquired by competitor Fresha. In August 2021, Australian brand Endota made its entry into the United States by making its products available at Showfields in New York.



Beauty and Wellness Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:



Skincare Products

Hair Care Products

Makeup Products

Food & Nutrition Products

Medicinal Products

Wellness Products Others



By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

