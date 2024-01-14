Taiwan Risk Assets To Rally Over Election Results

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Mainland commentators expressed cautious satisfaction with Taiwan's national election outcome – which returned the Democratic Progressive's Party (DPP) to office but with a sharply reduced mandate and the loss of its majority in the national legislature.

Taiwan's voters gave the presidency to the pro-independence DPP, but with a legislative veto in the hands of the pro-unification Kuomintang.

That's the best possible outcome for Taiwan, whose citizens do not want to be absorbed into the Communist mainland – but don't want a confrontation over prospective independence, either. For Beijing, stopping Taiwan from moving toward independence is non-negotiable.

The weakened DPP, which has feinted in the direction of independence in the past, is in no position to advance a sovereignty agenda.

The election is a victory for the status quo. Since anything other than the status quo would be worse than the status quo, it's the best possible outcome. The price of option hedges on the Taiwan dollar/US dollar cross rate (expressed as points of implied volatility) should plummet when markets open in a few hours.