Guyana’S 2024 Budget To Advance Lives Of Citizens, No New Taxes

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – Senior minister in the office of the president with responsibility for finance, Dr Ashni Singh, is set to reveal the much-anticipated fiscal package for 2024 in the National Assembly on Monday.

The annual budget is symbolic of the PPP/C government's commitment to crafting policies and programmes that are precisely designed to advance the lives of Guyanese citizens.

Vice president, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has already made it clear that the 2024 national financial plan will not impose any new taxes on citizens.

Evident from the administration's track record, the forthcoming budget is expected to render support to all sections of society, including the elderly, school children, public servants, and persons living with disabilities.

The tourism sector is also set to receive considerable attention in the upcoming budget.

Minister of tourism, industry and commerce, Oneidge Walrond has already hinted at the implementation of well-crafted strategies aimed at enhancing the overall experience for tourists and other visitors to the country.

The minister explained recently that the government is aware of the sector's potential to contribute significantly to economic growth and job creation.

More emphasis will be placed on the education sector to foster a robust and inclusive learning environment and the upcoming budget is expected to outline comprehensive plans for this sector, ensuring that every child has access to quality learning.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has often stressed the vision of building a knowledge-based society that empowers individuals and drives the nation toward sustainable development.

Moreover, the budget will make provisions to continue addressing critical issues in healthcare, with a focus on expanding infrastructure, improving services, and ensuring the availability of essential medicines.

Meanwhile, infrastructure development is proposed to be another highlight on Monday, since there will be an allocation of resources to continue the construction and maintenance of thoroughfares, bridges, and other key projects.

These investments will foster economic development, improve connectivity, and create job opportunities for the local workforce.

With the government remaining committed to sustainable development and president Ali leading environmental conservations even on the international stage, the budget is likely to include measures aimed at promoting green initiatives, renewable energy projects, and efforts to combat climate change.

In the realm of agriculture, the budget is anticipated to allocate resources for advancing the food sector so it can meet the level of food security.

It is the intention of the administration that 100 percent of what Guyanese may consume should be cultivated and grown on the nation's soil.

