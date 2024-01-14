Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- The Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies and the Union of Arab Banks (UAB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on the exchange of expertise, experiences and studies in the legal and judicial fields, under the auspices of the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmad Aboul Gheit.

CAIRO -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi called for an immediate and definitive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying such a measure was imperative to protect Palestinians facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

CAIRO -- The foreign ministers of the Arab League member states and China stressed the need of immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and effective implementation of the UN resolutions relating to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

RAMALLAH -- Health officials in Gaza announced that the death toll over the past 100 days of Israeli aggression has reached 23,968, with 60,582 injuries reported and many individuals still trapped under the rubble.

RIYADH -- Real Madrid won against Barcelona 4-1 and won the Spanish Super Cup, hosted in Saudi Arabia. (end) mb