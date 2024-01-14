U.S., Britain Launch New Strike On Yemen's Hodeidah: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Jan 15 (NNN-SABA) – The United States and Britain conducted a new strike on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, last night, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strike targeted the Jad'a mountain in the Alluheyah district, in the northern part of the city, the report said, adding, the warplanes were still hovering over the area.

The strike was the latest in a series of similar air raids carried out by U.S. and British warplanes, in the past three days.

The U.S. and Britain stated, the strikes came, in an attempt to deter the Houthis from launching further attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, a vital waterway for global trade.

The Houthis said that, their operations in the Red Sea aimed to prevent what it called“Israeli-linked ships” from passing through the Red Sea, until Israel ends its attack and siege on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the Houthis said, the recent airstrikes on their positions by the U.S. and Britain would not deter them from continuing attacks on Israeli targets, vowing to launch more strikes soon.

Hodeidah, under the control of the Houthis, is a lifeline for delivering humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to Yemen.– NNN-SABA

