Ukrainian Initiatives Are Gradually Becoming Global Initiatives - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania has become the ninth country with which negotiations are being held on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrinform offers the full text of the president's address:

"I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

A few summaries of the day.

Today, a new meeting of advisors to the heads of state on the Peace Formula is taking place in Switzerland. This is the fourth such meeting, and it is extremely important that each one brings together more participants. More than 80 states and international organizations are now represented. And not only our usual partners in Europe and North America, but also states from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. This is a representative meeting. I am grateful to every leader and every country that takes part in this joint work of ours and confirms by their participation that the rules-based world order must be restored – for everyone on earth, without exception.

The rulers of Russia think that with violence and terror, with their lies and cruelty, they can impose some other, predatory world order – a world order without rules, without any security guarantees. It is precisely their confidence – the confidence of murderers – that we are now collectively reducing. With each meeting – for the sake of normal international law. By constantly expanding our international work to new regions and new states. Through new agreements for the sake of greater security. Ukrainian initiatives are gradually becoming global initiatives. I am grateful to everyone who helps us with this.

Today's meeting in Switzerland furthers the work that took place during the meetings in Malta, Saudi Arabia, and Denmark. I look forward to a detailed report from our team, the Ukrainian team, on the discussions that took place.

Today, the work on security guarantees for Ukraine has also continued: negotiations with Romania have begun. This is the ninth country with which we are conducting such bilateral work. All the G7 countries plus the Netherlands, plus Romania. There will be more. We take the agreement we signed with the UK this week as a model. Once again, I am grateful to the UK for its leadership and for the very good, solid content of the agreement.

In general, the first two weeks of this year have already added to Ukraine's strength and capabilities. There are new support packages for our warriors. There are much-needed agreements on the joint production of weapons and shells, a particularly sensitive issue is drones. There will be more drones. We are preparing more good news on air defense. We keep in mind both missiles and electronic warfare – there will be more of them. And invariably, month after month, we are ramping up our Ukrainian artillery production.

Ukraine has sufficient potential to make it through this difficult path of war. We have the potential to rally the world. We have the potential to win. The key is to believe in ourselves. To believe in Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine and in Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is fighting, working, volunteering, and helping for Ukraine to live.

Glory to Ukraine!"