Ukraine's President Announces 'Good News' On New Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced "good news" on new air defense systems for Ukraine.

The head of state said this in his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Ukrinform reports.

"The first two weeks of this year have already added to Ukraine's strength and capabilities. There are new support packages for our warriors. There are much-needed agreements on the joint production of weapons and shells, a particularly sensitive issue is drones. There will be more drones. We are preparing more good news on air defense. We keep in mind both missiles and electronic warfare – there will be more of them," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is ramping up artillery production.

"Ukraine has sufficient potential to make it through this difficult path of war. We have the potential to rally the world. We have the potential to win. The key is to believe in ourselves. To believe in Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine and in Ukraine," Zelensky added.

On January 15, Zelensky will make a working visit to Switzerland.