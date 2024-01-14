Security Agreement With Britain Will Be A Model For Similar Agreements With Other Countries - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The security agreement with the United Kingdom will be a model for similar agreements with other countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the work on security guarantees for Ukraine has also continued: negotiations with Romania have begun. This is the ninth country with which we are conducting such bilateral work. All the G7 countries plus the Netherlands, plus Romania. There will be more. We take the agreement we signed with the UK this week as a model. Once again, I am grateful to the UK for its leadership and for the very good, solid content of the agreement," he said.

Ukraine's president announces 'good news' on new air defense systems

As reported, a security agreement was signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on January 12. It provides for a hundred-year partnership, annual provision of additional aid within ten years, and automatic provision of weapons to Ukraine in the event of any further aggression.

On January 14, Ukraine and Romania began negotiations on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as of January, Ukraine was negotiating the signing of similar agreements with another 30 partner states that supported the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine.