'Frozen Conflict' Unacceptable To Ukraine - Chief Of Zelensky's Office

Any attempts to turn Russia's war of aggression into a "frozen conflict" in Ukraine are unacceptable to Ukrainians and the country's political leadership.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this at a press conference in Davos on Sunday following the fourth meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the heads of state regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"First of all, the Ukrainian president and his entire team will never accept and agree to a 'frozen conflict.' This is unacceptable to Ukrainian society. Every day, Ukrainians live in the conditions of this war, and when they go to bed, they are not sure they will wake up. Attacks by Russian missiles and drones continue almost every day and every night. You saw what happened on December 29 and January 2. This means that we live in reality, and not in some fictional imagination," Yermak said.

Commenting on the possible influence of the upcoming U.S. presidential election on support for Ukraine, he recalled that visits by Ukrainian delegations and President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States late last year, meetings at the White House and Congress, as well as meetings with representatives of both parties and the speaker, give reason to hope for the best.

"We hope and believe that, in the end, the vote on a new [U.S.] budget with support for Ukraine will take place. I am also very positive about the possible approval of EUR 50 billion [for Ukraine for 2024-2027] by our European friends," Yermak said.

He noted that during two years of the brutal war, the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian nation proved their ability to win in the fight against Russian aggression.

"When I say that I am sure of our victory, I remember many things. We started receiving weapons and ammunition months after the Russian invasion began. During that time our people, our brave nation, were able to liberate the Kyiv region, stop the Russian army, prevent them from occupying our territories, and prevent them from continuing to occupy our territories. We have already liberated about 50 percent of the territory that had been occupied since February 24, 2022. We stopped any activity of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which was relocated from Crimea to other places. We did not give in to Russian blackmail and opened grain corridors that are still functioning," Yermak said.

He recalled that Ukraine did not give Russia any opportunity to occupy new cities this year. Heavy fighting is currently going on around Avdiivka and Bakhmut. In Bakhmut alone, where every building was either damaged or destroyed, more than 20,000 Wagner mercenaries were eliminated, and the total losses of Russians in the war against Ukraine have already reached hundreds of thousands.

"So it's not just my belief in victory. Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation have demonstrated during these two years that we are capable of winning, of course, with the help and support of our partners and friends. I am sure that this support and assistance will be continued," he added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine