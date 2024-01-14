Ukraine's Economy Minister In Davos: Food Security Requires Demining, Protection Of Black Sea Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The priority tasks for solving the problem of global food insecurity are demining the Black Sea, strengthening air defenses for Ukraine's port infrastructure and humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable countries.

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said this in Davos on Sunday following the fourth meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the heads of state regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, at least 40 countries are experiencing food insecurity, because Russia attacks not only Ukrainian civilians but also other people on a global scale, thousands of kilometers away from Ukraine. Mined fields, destroyed grain storage facilities, blockade of shipping - all this caused a shortage of food products. We discussed this issue during a panel on the Peace Formula," Svyrydenko said.

She recalled that after the Russian invasion, food prices soared to record levels. For example, the price of grain rose to more than $400 per tonne. This had the most severe consequences for a large number of people. The number of people suffering from food insecurity worldwide has risen to 324 million. That is why food security became one of the main topics during the conference of advisors in Davos.

"These are all very specific things, and as in all national security meetings, we work out a very clear plan. First, we need to clear the Black Sea of mines, provide insurance for ships, and provide more air defenses for the port infrastructure. Of course, we also need to increase aid for the most vulnerable consumers. We talked about it, and this unites countries," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, in the first year after the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian economy contracted by 28%, and last year it had already grown by 5%.

"Continuing the struggle for us is of existential importance, while Russia has a choice - to fight or not to fight. That is why it is so important to involve as many countries as possible [in the discussion of the Peace Formula]. We are glad to see that the number of participating countries is increasing every time, and we hope for a significant result in the next meetings," Svyrydenko added.

Before the World Economic Forum, Davos hosted the fourth meeting of national security advisors and political advisors with the participation of Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Facebook