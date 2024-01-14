Energy Ministry Presents Draft Hydrogen Strategy Until 2050

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The draft Hydrogen Strategy until 2050 has been presented as part of a working group meeting in the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The document contains the current data on the global development of hydrogen energy, hydrogen classification and analysis of international legislation. The draft Strategy also covers the planned pilot ideas for the production of renewable hydrogen.

According to Ukrainian Energy Deputy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, the Hydrogen Strategy marks Ukraine's further movement towards the European Green Deal and strengthens the country's transition to sustainable development and transformation.

The draft Hydrogen Strategy was developed taking into account the proposals of market participants and scientific institutions, and contains a roadmap for the implementation of strategic objectives and an action plan.

The draft document was prepared by experts from the Reform Support Office under the Ukrainian Energy Ministry with the assistance of the Ukraine Reforms Architecture Foundation (URA), which is funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The work on the document continues.