Russian Population Experiencing Problems In Health Care Due To War - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The impact of the war against Ukraine on healthcare in Russia is highly likely being felt by the civilian population.

The British Ministry of Defense said this in its intelligence update published on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

Russian media reported that the general public is struggling to access hospital services throughout the country. A shortage of medical products is also being reported, including broad-spectrum antibiotics.

"The war is likely to be significantly contributing to this situation as hospitals are treating wounded personnel. The [Russian] government is also being forced to reduce the civilian health estate nationwide, due to a lack of clinical staff and financial pressures," the update said.

