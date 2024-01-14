UAE, Turkiye Keen On Combating Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- UAE and Turkiye affirmed their keenness and solidarity on Sunday against terrorism in a phone call between the two countries' presidents.

UAE news agency (WAM) said, President Mohammad bin Zayid Al-Nahyan expressed his condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the terrorist attack in an operation zone of Turkiye in northern Iraq that killed nine Turkish soldiers.

For his part, Turkish President Erdogan expressed his appreciations and thanks for the kind words and sentiments expressed by the Emirate leader.

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed in the attack by PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq Friday.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkiye.

Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border. (end)

skm







MENAFN14012024000071011013ID1107719850