Iran Beats Palestine 4-1 In AFC Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Iran defeated Palestine on Sunday 4-1, in the third group of the 18th edition of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, hosted in Qatar.

The first half ended with three goals for Iran and one for the Palestinian team.

The second half witnessed one more goal for Iran.

Iran now leads the group with three win points, and due to goal difference followed by UAE, while Hong Kong and Palestinian have no points so far. (Pickup previous)

