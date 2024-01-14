Two Palestinian Teenagers Killed By Israeli Fire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli occupation fire in Al-Beira town at the center of the West Bank on Sunday.

Palestinian medics in Ramallah city said Sulaiman Kanaan, 17yrs, arrived at a hospital after receiving a bullet in his chest.

Khaled Hamaidat, 16 yrs, was also killed by Israeli fire, but his body did not reach hospital and was maintained by Israeli occupation forces, the Palestinian health officials added.

Earlier, Health officials in Gaza announced that the death toll over the past 100 days of Israeli aggression has reached 23,968, with 60,582 injuries reported and many individuals still trapped under the rubble. (Pickup previous)

