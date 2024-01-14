Real Madrid Wins Spanish Super Cup Against Barcelona 4-1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Real Madrid won against Barcelona 4-1 and won the Spanish Super Cup, hosted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

A first-half hat-trick from Vinicius Junior, two of those scored inside the opening 10 minutes, which saw them ease to a 4-1 victory and the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh city.

In the second half, at the 64th minute another Brazilian star of Madrid Rodrygo scored the fourth goal.

Real Madrid now won the Super Cup title for the 13th times in its history. (end)

