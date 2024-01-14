SECO STRENGTHENS ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN ASIA WITH THE INAUGURATION OF A NEW FACILITY IN CHINA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alessandro Hong, MD of SECO AsiaHANGZHOU, CHINA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The year 2024 heralds new beginnings for traditional Chinese culture with the imminent Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon. This marks an exciting start for SECO as the company inaugurates its new subsidiary headquarters in Hangzhou, China.On Friday, January 12, the official inauguration event engaged more than 350 participants, including members of the company's management, Chinese government representatives, key clients and strategic partners from both Asia and the international arena.The facility, already fully functional and inaugurated within less than three years from the start of construction, spans approximately 36,000 square meters across 9 floors, built to the highest standards of innovation, safety, and energy efficiency.Housing around 200 employees, the building features dedicated office spaces along with 2 floors for touch screen technology solutions, encompassing 3 production lines, and 2 more production lines for display manufacturing.The design of the building embodies the SECO brand, recently renewed in the brand's visual identity, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and its forward-thinking approach.The attainment of this significant milestone with the new Hangzhou facility underscores SECO's rapid growth in the Asian business unit. The aim is to further solidify SECO's position in the Asian market as the leading provider of advanced solutions, from edge to IoT to AI."It's a matter of great pride for us to celebrate the inauguration of SECO's new Asian headquarters," stated Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He continued, "This new achievement marks a strategic milestone for SECO, further fortifying its status as a high-tech industry reference and comprehensive service provider ready to face new market challenges in the Asian market."Alessandro Hong, MD of SECO Asia, the Asia-based subsidiary of SECO S.p.A, expressed, "We are truly excited about our new headquarters, as it highlights our dedication to quality and innovation, providing the most cutting-edge and reliable technologies and solutions to meet the unique needs of customers in the region."SECOSECO (IOT) is a high-tech company that develops and manufactures cutting-edge solutions for the digitalization of industrial products and processes. SECO's hardware and software offering enables B2B companies to introduce edge computing, Internet of Things, data analytics and artificial intelligence in their businesses. SECO's technology spans across multiple fields of application: serving more than 450 customers, operating in sectors like Medical, Industrial Automation, Fitness, Vending, Transportation and many others. Enabling to accurately monitor the functioning of on-field devices, SECO solutions contribute to creating low environmental impact business models thanks to a more efficient use of resources.

