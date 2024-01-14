America's Boating Channel Features ALEX OTTE On Smart TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America's Boating ChannelTM, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features ALEX OTTE from NASBLA, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, and Operation Dry Water on America's Boating Channel's smart TV and online services.

Alex Otte was 13-years old when a drunk boater ran her over as she sat on her jet ski. Her injuries were so severe she was not expected to survive. In ALEX OTTE, NASBLA and Operation Dry Water present Alex's story of how one person's choice to drink alcohol while boating led to her almost losing her life and having to adapt to a new way of life with the injuries she sustained. Alex's story is a firsthand account of why it is never worth it to consume alcohol or to be otherwise impaired while boating and how the choice you make can change someone else's life forever.

The video is Featured Now on America's Boating Channel's free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from January 14 through 20.

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to NASBLA and Operation Dry Water videos and public service announcements focusing on the dangers and consequences of boating under the influence (BUI), which are now available to Watch Anytime on America's Boating Channel at bit/NASBLAonTV.

The announcement was made by America's Boating Channel's Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Taylor Matsko, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators' Communications and Marketing Director.

“ALEX OTTE makes an especially compelling argument against BUI, and we are proud and grateful to partner with NASBLA and Operation Dry Water to bring her powerful message to our viewers,” said Kathy Strachan.

Taylor Matsko added,“NASBLA and Operation Dry Water are pleased to join with America's Boating Channel in this special promotion. Incidents and fatalities that are a result of boating under the influence are 100% preventable, and we want to do our part to help get everybody home safely after a day out on the water.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America's Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America's Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America's Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America's Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service's original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America's Boating Channel

America's Boating ChannelTM is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America's Boating Channel has been recognized with the 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel

About National Association of Boating Law Administrators

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) is a national nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories. NASBLA offers a variety of resources, including training, model acts, education standards, publications, and more. Through a national network of thousands of professional educators, law enforcement officers and volunteers, NASBLA affects the lives of over 76 million American boaters.

NASBLA

ALEX OTTE