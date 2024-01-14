Little Aiden Press Unveils 3Rd Self Ink Awards, Marking 3 Years Of BIPOC Voices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Voices, Inspiring Minds: 3rd Annual Self Ink It Awards Celebrates BIPOC Excellence in Children's Literature.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Little Aiden Press, under the visionary guidance of Sabrina Wiggins, is excited to announce the commencement of the nomination process for the 3rd Annual Self Ink Awards. This monumental celebration signifies three years of unwavering dedication to amplifying the voices of self-published BIPOC authors in the vibrant realm of children's literature.As we embark on this literary journey, Sabrina Wiggins, the driving force behind Little Aiden Press, extends a heartfelt invitation to authors from BIPOC communities to participate in this significant celebration. The nomination process has officially commenced, heralding the submission of works embodying the rich diversity and creativity of children's literature.Reflecting on the intentional timing of the nomination process, which begins on January 15, 2024, and concludes on February 15, 2024, Sabrina Wiggins shared her thoughts: "This timing is profoundly significant. Launching on MLK Day and concluding as we step into Black History Month is a deliberate choice. MLK Day reminds us of the power of dreams, and what better way to honor that legacy than by providing a platform for BIPOC authors to share their dreams through literature? As we transition into Black History Month, it's crucial to spotlight and celebrate the invaluable contributions of BIPOC voices in storytelling. We are not merely opening nominations but doors to representation and recognition."The Self Ink Awards offer diverse categories, ensuring a comprehensive celebration of literary excellence. Categories include Children's Picture Books (Ages 2-8), Early Reader Books (Ages 5-9), Middle-Grade Books (Ages 8-12), Best Book Cover Design, Self InkTM Readers' Choice Award, and the esteemed New Author Award.Authors are wholeheartedly encouraged to submit their works and become integral contributors to this empowering journey. The nomination period is open from January 15, 2024, and will close on February 15, 2024. Nomination forms can be found at .

