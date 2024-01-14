Sidebar On The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Juvaria Kahn, Founder Of The Appellate Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Juvaria Kahn

SideBar on Legal Talk Network

Legal Talk Network

Monterey College of Law Logo

The Colleges of Law

SideBar launches Season 2 with guest Juvaria Kahn, founder of The Appellate Project, the first and only organization focused on diversifying the appellate bar.

- Juvaria Kahn, founder of The Appellate ProjectMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Juvaria Kahn, founder of The Appellate Project, on Tuesday, January 16th as the first episode of SideBar's Season 2. Kahn founded The Appellate Project in 2019 as the first and only organization focused on diversifying the appellate bar.“As a Muslim woman of color and a civil rights attorney, I have repeatedly felt how deeply appellate rulings can affect one's life - as well as the real harm when the communities most impacted are least represented. The appellate bar's historically elite, insular nature perpetuates this dynamic,” noted Ms. Kahn.SideBar cohost Jackie Gardina introduced Juvaria, stating,“As a civil rights litigator by background, Juvaria is driven by the belief that our courts are strongest when they reflect our communities. Her interest in the law stems from her passion for civil rights advocacy.”After clerking for the Honorable Michael P. Shea in the District Court of the District of Connecticut, Juvaria worked at the law firm of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, where she maintained a dedicated pro bono practice focusing on racial and religious discrimination claims. She then served as a Senior Staff Attorney at Muslim Advocates, where she successfully combined litigation and public campaign strategies in cases ranging from public accommodation claims to religious land use lawsuits. In 2019, she founded The Appellate Project,Mitch Winick, cohost of SideBar noted that Juvaria's efforts to diversify the appellate bench and bar have been widely recognized in a relatively short period of time.“In recognition of her work, Juvaria has received the Echoing Green Fellowship, Roddenberry Fellowship, American Express NGen Fellowship, the South Asian Bar Association's Racial Justice Award, the South Asian Bar Association of DC's Public Sector Trailblazer Award, and the Asian American Bar Association of DC's Community Appreciation Award,” said Winick. Her work has been featured in news outlets such as The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, Teen Vogue, the National Law Journal, and Bloomberg Law.Juvaria received her B.A. in Political Science and Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies from New York University and her J.D. from Columbia Law School, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.To listen to previous Season 1 episodes and the new Season 2 launch with Juvaria Kahn, access guest articles and books, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

Mitchel Winick

MONTEREY COLLEGE OF LAW

+ 18315824000

email us here