Families Of Hostages Not Alone And Cannot Be Left Alone: Israeli President

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 15 (IANS) Israel's President Isaac Herzog has said that the families of the hostages are not alone and cannot be left alone.

He was addressing the nation from Hostage Plaza here on Sunday.

Herzog said, "Bringing back the hostages transcends any debate or disagreement. A united nation stands with you around the obligation to return all the hostages home."

The families of the hostages called for the continued mobilization of Israel's citizens and appealed to the Security Cabinet to take action for the immediate release of all the hostages.

"One hundred long days of captivity. One hundred long days of solitude. They are held cruelly in the dark, in tunnels, without medical care, suffering terribly. One hundred days of worry and fear, of uncertainty. One hundred days in which the heart of an entire nation beats together with you, beloved families," the President said addressing the families of hostages at the "100 Days of Hell" rally.

Herzog said, "Dear families, I have an important message for you: You are not alone and you cannot be left alone. Not now and not ever. An entire united nation stands together with you around the obligation to return all the hostages home and restore security for all Israeli citizens, because bringing back the hostages transcends any debate or disagreement. This is a profound moral imperative, an imperative of a people and a state."

"The issue of the hostages must not fall off the public and global agenda, and I pledge to continue working towards this in any way possible and with all means at my disposal. For our sake and theirs," he added.

The President also called upon people to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops and security forces who are risking their lives to defeat the enemy and bring the hostages home.

--IANS

aal/sha