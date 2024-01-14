Zurich Leads In 2023 European Citizen Satisfaction

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Zurich, Switzerland, ranked first in the European Commission's "European Cities Quality of Life Report."



This survey found 97% of Zurich's residents are happy with their city.



Copenhagen, Denmark, and Groningen, Netherlands, are close behind. Each has a 96% satisfaction rate.



The report looks at life quality beyond just income and education. It considers things like societal quality and the living environment.



The study shows that city amenities, inclusivity, and safety are key to making residents happy.







Across Europe, 87% of people are satisfied in their cities. This feeling is stronger in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and the UK.



But, satisfaction is lower in Turkey and the Balkans.



The report notes that smaller cities often have happier residents. In cities under 250,000 people, 89% are satisfied.



This drops to 86% in larger cities with 1 to 5 million people.



The study also looks at the best and worst cities for immigrants and LGBTQIA+ people. Cardiff, UK, and Lisbon, Portugal, are top for immigrants.



Skopje, North Macedonia, and Sofia, Bulgaria, are less favorable.



For LGBTQIA+ people, Zurich and Reykjavik, Iceland, are best. Diyarbakir, Turkey, and Tirana, Albania, are the least welcoming.







