Tiger Attacks 12-Year-Old Boy In Dehradun

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Jan 15 (IANS) A 12-year-old child was injured after a tiger attacked him on Canal Road in Dehradun late on Sunday evening. The injured child has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The incident took place when 12-year-old Nikhil was playing with other children on the bank of the Rispana river near Gangotri Vihar bridge in Sandhowali of Kandoli area. Suddenly, three tigers came there and one of them attacked Nikhil.

Other children and nearby residents immediately raised an alarm and rushed to save the child. Hearing the noise and seeing people coming, the tigers ran away leaving the child.

People took the injured child to Doon Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Nikhil, son of Sher Bahadur, sustained a serious wound on the back of his head in the attack.

