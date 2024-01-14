Hungary, Serbia And Slovenia To Exchange Electricity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia's joint electricity trade exchange
in Central Europe will be operational by mid-2024, Azernews reports. Minister of Foreign Affairs and
Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijártó informed about
this.
According to him, over the past two years, energy security has
become one of the most serious problems in Europe:
"Close energy cooperation between countries has perhaps never
been more important. This applies especially to Central Europe,
where there are no large oil and gas deposits, so the
interdependence of states is even greater here.
Corporate and technical decisions were taken by Slovenia, Serbia
and Hungary. "After these decisions are approved by the
governments, the joint energy exchange of the three countries can
start operating in the first half of this year, which will
significantly improve the energy security of the entire
region."
MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107719636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.