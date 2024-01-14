               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hungary, Serbia And Slovenia To Exchange Electricity


1/14/2024 3:11:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia's joint electricity trade exchange in Central Europe will be operational by mid-2024, Azernews reports. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijártó informed about this.

According to him, over the past two years, energy security has become one of the most serious problems in Europe:

"Close energy cooperation between countries has perhaps never been more important. This applies especially to Central Europe, where there are no large oil and gas deposits, so the interdependence of states is even greater here.

Corporate and technical decisions were taken by Slovenia, Serbia and Hungary. "After these decisions are approved by the governments, the joint energy exchange of the three countries can start operating in the first half of this year, which will significantly improve the energy security of the entire region."

