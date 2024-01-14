Iran Has No Desire For Nuclear Weapons, Despite Having Ability - Vice President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran has the ability to make nuclear weapons, but it does not
want to own nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, said
Vice President and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
(AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, Azernews reports.
Eslami stated that Iran's defense and security doctrine has
never and will never include having weapons of mass
destruction.
The vice president also said that Iran has a high-level security
assurance and deterrent defense system. This is a level of defense
system that very few countries possess.
Some media outlets on December 26, 2023 citing the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported that Iran had increased its
60 percent uranium enrichment rate at the Natanz and Fordo sites
since late November 2023. They claimed that Iran was producing
about 9 kg of highly enriched uranium every month, which could be
used to make 3 atomic bombs.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. In discussions on the
nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of
sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of
its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on
the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries
want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear
program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium
enrichment.
