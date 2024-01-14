Another Volcanic Eruption Occurs In Iceland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new volcanic eruption has occurred in the Irish port town of Grindavik and a lava flow is approaching the settlement.

Azernews reports that after hundreds of small earthquakes were recorded, all residents were evacuated at night.

"Lava flows towards Grindavik and is 450 meters away from the northernmost houses. Therefore, there is a great risk of lava flowing over the houses. The lava broke the dam built in Grindavik," said the information of Iceland's RUV Television and Radio Company.

Last night, authorities called on residents to evacuate. From 03:00 to 04:00, more than a hundred small earthquakes were recorded in this region, and at 05:00 in the morning, electricity was cut off in the eastern part of the settlement. It is noted that all residents were evacuated before the eruption.

It is difficult to say how long the eruption will last. The eruption in November stopped after a few days. However, there are examples of volcanic eruptions lasting months or years.

It should be noted that four volcanic eruptions have occurred in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula in the last three years.