Another Volcanic Eruption Occurs In Iceland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new volcanic eruption has occurred in the Irish port town of
Grindavik and a lava flow is approaching the settlement.
Azernews reports that after hundreds of small
earthquakes were recorded, all residents were evacuated at
night.
"Lava flows towards Grindavik and is 450 meters away from the
northernmost houses. Therefore, there is a great risk of lava
flowing over the houses. The lava broke the dam built in
Grindavik," said the information of Iceland's RUV Television and
Radio Company.
Last night, authorities called on residents to evacuate. From
03:00 to 04:00, more than a hundred small earthquakes were recorded
in this region, and at 05:00 in the morning, electricity was cut
off in the eastern part of the settlement. It is noted that all
residents were evacuated before the eruption.
It is difficult to say how long the eruption will last. The
eruption in November stopped after a few days. However, there are
examples of volcanic eruptions lasting months or years.
It should be noted that four volcanic eruptions have occurred in
Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula in the last three years.
