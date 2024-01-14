               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

White House Chief Of Staff And Biden's Special Envoy Plans To Step Down


1/14/2024 3:11:17 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US president's special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, will step down this winter and help Joseph Biden campaign, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

It was noted that he is currently working with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zayents on leaving his post in the coming months - by spring.

80-year-old Kerry believes that the re-election of Biden as the head of state will be the most important step for progress on climate issues both in the country and around the world.

Kerry is a former secretary of state and former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004, but lost to George W. Bush.

MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107719633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search