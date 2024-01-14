China-US Relations: Political Imbalance On Taiwan Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan
It seems that bilateral relations between China and USA are
getting momentum in right direction which is a good omen for the
peace and stability in Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The
journey of current better mutual understanding started from Bali
and has further strengthened in San Francisco after the meeting
between Xi Jiping and Joe Biden.
Now numerous follow up meetings are being carried out to
streamline flaws and faulty lines in building of open communication
channels between two militaries because any conflict on sensitive
issues rises from South China Sea or Taiwan may confront with US$10
trillion loss to world economy.
Most recent meeting between two militaries has further clarified
Chinese genuine claims in the South China Sea and Taiwan. The
Chinese Ministry of National Defense conveyed that it will never
compromise or back down on the Taiwan issue. It urged the USA to
stop arming the island, which is holding elections on January 13,
2024. Thus message is loud and clear that no compromise or
concession on national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
It is good omen that China-US bilateral exchanges in various
fields got off to a good start in 2024. It started with exchanged
of congratulatory letters on the 45th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on
the dawn of New Year. Afterwards, the 17th China-US Defense Policy
Coordination Talks were arranged in USA from January 8 to 9.
Moreover, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of
the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, paid personal
visit to the US to deliver a speech at the Council on Foreign
Relations and engaged in communication with the US side.
Even tennis diplomacy was also active and the Peking University
Table Tennis Team visited to the US and the University of Virginia
Table Tennis Team's visited to China.
The ongoing exchanges of the military, diplomatic and civilian
delegates are tremendous which are further stabilizing and
re-bounding the pace of bilateral relations between two
countries.
Critical analysis of the recent socio-economic, geopolitical and
geostrategic policies of the US reveals that these remained
anti-China and constantly trying to damage its economy through
unilateral imposition of sanctions and bans on investments in
China. Resultantly, these policies have once brought China-US
relations to low ebb and created huge risks and potential dangers
for the world.
Thanks the US' short sighted policies have now been rectified
and its policies makers are taking certain adjustment in its
relations with China. Thus the meeting of San Francisco broke the
ice and implemented the important consensus of the two heads of
state.
Unfortunately, during 2023, the US sensationalizing of the
balloon incident, frequent
intrusio s in Taiwan Straits, encircling in the South China
Sea, and banning of high-tech exports to China trigged tensions and
created one maelstrom after another in bilateral relations. Thus
this year, China-US relations need to break free from these ups &
downs.
On its part, China has constantly highlighted mutual respect,
peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation and always carried a
holistic and comprehensive approach in the bilateral relations with
the US.
It is suggested that policy makers of the US should denounce
China as a competitor or even a threat and try to ease tensions, as
well as further strengthen mutual communication and exchanges
brightening the prospects of regional peace, stability and harmony.
The US should work jointly with China to rebuild the basic
political mutual trust to achieve the desired goals of
socio-economic integration, healthy, stable and sustained
development of bilateral relations.
Time and again, China has expressed its sincere desire for
strengthened cooperation with the US and goodwill for peaceful
coexistence. However, China has also reiterated its unwavering
determination not to compromise or concede on the Taiwan
question.
The US should acknowledge and respect China's major national &
genuine concerns. Taiwan is at the very core of China's core
interests, the US should exercise caution and not cross red lines.
This is a prerequisite for the correct handling of China-US
relations.
Obviously, China has no strategic design and desire to replace
or surpass anyone, nor does it seek hegemony, Wang Yi foreign
minister of China and member of the Political Bureau of the
Communist Party of China Central Committee said while attending a
reception for the 45th anniversary of China-US diplomatic relations
held in Beijing.
Both China and the US should take the top leaders' summit in San
Francisco as a new starting point and follow the path of mutual
respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to interact,
truly implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads
of state.
Wang termed peace as the fundamental cornerstone of China-US
relations. China-US cooperation is not optional and needs to be
seriously addressed for the sake of both countries and the rest of
the world.
He labeled win-win cooperation essential characteristic of
China-US interactions. Arbitrarily pushing decoupling and
containment will inevitably result in more losses than gains and
will backfire.
Wang rightly emphasized that the world is currently experiencing
extraordinary changes. He termed bilateral relations of China-US as
the most important and complex bilateral relationship in the world
therefore it is crucial for China and the US to calibrate the
direction of their relationship, avoid reefs and dangers, and
navigate through historical canyons.
In summary, both countries should follow true spirits of the
historic meeting in San Francisco, which provided right direction
and injected impetus for bilateral relations. Both countries should
take the summit as a new starting point and follow the path of
mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as
the way for the two countries to interact, truly implementing the
important consensus reached during the meeting.
Hopefully, the US side should relax its mindset, respect the
choices of the Chinese people, respect China's development path,
respect China's core interests, and respect China's defense of
national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
For the further strengthening of bilateral relations, penetrate
barriers created by false information should be immediately
discarded .
