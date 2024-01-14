China-US Relations: Political Imbalance On Taiwan Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan

It seems that bilateral relations between China and USA are getting momentum in right direction which is a good omen for the peace and stability in Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The journey of current better mutual understanding started from Bali and has further strengthened in San Francisco after the meeting between Xi Jiping and Joe Biden.

Now numerous follow up meetings are being carried out to streamline flaws and faulty lines in building of open communication channels between two militaries because any conflict on sensitive issues rises from South China Sea or Taiwan may confront with US$10 trillion loss to world economy.

Most recent meeting between two militaries has further clarified Chinese genuine claims in the South China Sea and Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of National Defense conveyed that it will never compromise or back down on the Taiwan issue. It urged the USA to stop arming the island, which is holding elections on January 13, 2024. Thus message is loud and clear that no compromise or concession on national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It is good omen that China-US bilateral exchanges in various fields got off to a good start in 2024. It started with exchanged of congratulatory letters on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on the dawn of New Year. Afterwards, the 17th China-US Defense Policy Coordination Talks were arranged in USA from January 8 to 9.

Moreover, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, paid personal visit to the US to deliver a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations and engaged in communication with the US side.

Even tennis diplomacy was also active and the Peking University Table Tennis Team visited to the US and the University of Virginia Table Tennis Team's visited to China.

The ongoing exchanges of the military, diplomatic and civilian delegates are tremendous which are further stabilizing and re-bounding the pace of bilateral relations between two countries.

Critical analysis of the recent socio-economic, geopolitical and geostrategic policies of the US reveals that these remained anti-China and constantly trying to damage its economy through unilateral imposition of sanctions and bans on investments in China. Resultantly, these policies have once brought China-US relations to low ebb and created huge risks and potential dangers for the world.

Thanks the US' short sighted policies have now been rectified and its policies makers are taking certain adjustment in its relations with China. Thus the meeting of San Francisco broke the ice and implemented the important consensus of the two heads of state.

Unfortunately, during 2023, the US sensationalizing of the balloon incident, frequent intrusio s in Taiwan Straits, encircling in the South China Sea, and banning of high-tech exports to China trigged tensions and created one maelstrom after another in bilateral relations. Thus this year, China-US relations need to break free from these ups & downs.

On its part, China has constantly highlighted mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation and always carried a holistic and comprehensive approach in the bilateral relations with the US.

It is suggested that policy makers of the US should denounce China as a competitor or even a threat and try to ease tensions, as well as further strengthen mutual communication and exchanges brightening the prospects of regional peace, stability and harmony. The US should work jointly with China to rebuild the basic political mutual trust to achieve the desired goals of socio-economic integration, healthy, stable and sustained development of bilateral relations.



Time and again, China has expressed its sincere desire for strengthened cooperation with the US and goodwill for peaceful coexistence. However, China has also reiterated its unwavering determination not to compromise or concede on the Taiwan question.

The US should acknowledge and respect China's major national & genuine concerns. Taiwan is at the very core of China's core interests, the US should exercise caution and not cross red lines. This is a prerequisite for the correct handling of China-US relations.

Obviously, China has no strategic design and desire to replace or surpass anyone, nor does it seek hegemony, Wang Yi foreign minister of China and member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said while attending a reception for the 45th anniversary of China-US diplomatic relations held in Beijing.

Both China and the US should take the top leaders' summit in San Francisco as a new starting point and follow the path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to interact, truly implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Wang termed peace as the fundamental cornerstone of China-US relations. China-US cooperation is not optional and needs to be seriously addressed for the sake of both countries and the rest of the world.

He labeled win-win cooperation essential characteristic of China-US interactions. Arbitrarily pushing decoupling and containment will inevitably result in more losses than gains and will backfire.

Wang rightly emphasized that the world is currently experiencing extraordinary changes. He termed bilateral relations of China-US as the most important and complex bilateral relationship in the world therefore it is crucial for China and the US to calibrate the direction of their relationship, avoid reefs and dangers, and navigate through historical canyons.

In summary, both countries should follow true spirits of the historic meeting in San Francisco, which provided right direction and injected impetus for bilateral relations. Both countries should take the summit as a new starting point and follow the path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as the way for the two countries to interact, truly implementing the important consensus reached during the meeting.

Hopefully, the US side should relax its mindset, respect the choices of the Chinese people, respect China's development path, respect China's core interests, and respect China's defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For the further strengthening of bilateral relations, penetrate barriers created by false information should be immediately discarded .