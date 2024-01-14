Experts Consider Strengthening Combat Potential Of Ukraine's Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian experts are considering different options to strengthen the Air Force's combat potential.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Oleshchuk emphasized that he fully supports the position of Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the strengthening of the capabilities of strike aircraft to ensure the offensive and defensive actions of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force considered and continues to consider different aircraft systems to enhance and further develop the country's combat air force.

“Today's priority, of course, is to master the F-16 aircraft, for which Ukrainian pilots are already being retrained. However, our experts are studying other possibilities for increasing the combat potential of aviation in general,” Oleshchuk noted.

Oleshchuk mentioned that he keeps in touch with the Commander of the Ground Forces and the commanders of the groupings of troops on a daily basis, and they are“making every effort to protect troops as much as possible from enemy air attacks in different directions.”

In his words, Ukraine's Air Force now has four combat aircraft types in service, and they will be gradually replaced with the Western equipment.

“I would like to emphasize that we do not rule out any assistance from partners with multirole aircraft, attack aircraft and helicopters. Of course, mastering each new type of aircraft is a challenging and rather slow process, but we will get through it,” Oleshchuk stressed.

According to him, Ukraine will not be able to immediately abandon the operation of Soviet-made aircraft. Hence, along with the F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine's Air Force will fly the MiG-29s, while the combat capabilities of the Su-24M bombers and the Su-25 aircraft will be reinforced with the Mirage-2000D multirole fighter aircraft and the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft accordingly.

