Another 31 Civilians Evacuated From De-Occupied Kherson Region

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Thirty-one residents were evacuated from the de-occupied Kherson region, including four children. Thirteen people were transported by rail and 18 by car,” the report states.

As of January 13, 2024, sappers inspected more than 175,300 hectares in the de-occupied Kherson region, including more than 150,000 hectares of agricultural lands. Explosives experts revealed and defused over 139,000 dangerous objects.

Seven repair crews were working to restore power supply services. In particular, they operated within the lines supplying electricity to such settlements as Mala Shestirnia, Novomykolaivka, Maksym Horkyi, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kostyrka, Kherson and Bilozerka.

A reminder that Russian troops are continuously attacking the Kherson region. Every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure objects. Ukrainian forces are firmly defending the Kherson region.

Photo: illustrative, Ukrainian State Emergency Service