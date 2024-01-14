Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Enemy Missile In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed an enemy missile amid an air raid alert.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Air defense forces were activated in the Kryvyi Rih district. Our defenders shot down an enemy missile," he wrote.

Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, wrote on Telegram about the explosions in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Ukrainian forces hit Russia's Torsystem, rare Hosta self-propelled gun - Tarnavskyi

“A threat of missile attacks. It's loud in the Kryvyi Rih district. Please take care of yourself and stay in shelters," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 13, air defense forces destroyed two enemy missiles over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.