Kherson Region Needs Heating Appliances Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Local residents in the Kherson region need heating appliances. This issue is expected to be resolved in the near future so that people can stay warm.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I have recently visited villages in the Kherson community. People are provided with everything they need - generators in case of a power outage, humanitarian aid, drinking water, and medicines. There is a need for heating appliances. We will resolve this issue in the near future so that local residents can stay warm," Prokudin promised.

He noted that even in such difficult conditions, local residents find the strength to help each other and take care of the defenders.

Prokudin also thanked everyone who provides assistance.

As reported, Kherson region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. The enemy kills and injures civilians almost every day, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.