Russian Forces Attack Nikopol, Marhanets Community With Kamikaze Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has been shelling the district since early morning. They shelled twice with artillery and struck 11 times with kamikaze drones," he wrote.

Nikopol and the Marhanets community came under attack. Three high-rise buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. Three outbuildings, four cars and a gas pipeline were affected. Civilians were not injured.

As Ukrinform reported, an explosion occurred as air raid sirens went off in the Kryvyi Rih district in the afternoon. Soldiers from the Air Command East destroyed a Russian missile.