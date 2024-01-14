Kyiv Region Hands Over Anti-Drone Rifles, Thermal Imagers To Territorial Defense Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region has handed over anti-drone rifles, thermal imagers and other equipment to the 114th separate brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' territorial defense forces.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with the head of the Bucha district state administration, Danylo Mavlianov, and communities of the Bucha district, we delivered to the 114th separate brigade of the AFU territorial defense forces what the military desperately needed," he said.

In addition to anti-drone rifles and thermal imagers, Kravchenko said the brigade received night vision monoculars, binoculars, optical sights, charging stations and special anti-thermal coats.

"There should be less occupiers. For our defenders to be able to effectively implement this task, we are using all opportunities to provide them with the necessary means together with the districts and communities of Kyiv region," the RMA head said.

He expressed gratitude to the communities that purchased the equipment the defenders needed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Kherson region handed over power stations and powerful spotlights, as well as footwear and food to the Ukrainian military.

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko / Facebook