In Davos, Umerov Proposes Creating Intl Group On Withdrawal Of Russian Troops From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has proposed that an international working group at the level of defense ministers and national security advisers be established to jointly develop a mechanism for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

The Defense Minister offered that at the fourth meeting of national security advisers on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, when presenting the 6th point of the initiative to the participants: "The withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine".

In a post on his Facebook page, Umerov wrote that the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky already unites 83 countries.

As reported, on January 14, the fourth meeting of national security and foreign political advisers took place in the Swiss city of Davos, with the participation of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Representatives of 81 countries and international organizations took part in the event. The agenda of the meeting included consideration of five points of Ukraine's Peace Formula, namely: the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of justice, environmental security, preventing a recurrence of war, and confirming the end of the war.

Photo: Rustem Umerov/FB