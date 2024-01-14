Explosion Heard In Melitopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"It's loud in Melitopol. This is reported by residents. We are clarifying the details," he wrote. Read also:
No further information has been provided.
As earlier reported, explosions occurred in the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Tokmak.
