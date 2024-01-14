Explosion Heard In Melitopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It's loud in Melitopol. This is reported by residents. We are clarifying the details," he wrote.

No further information has been provided.

As earlier reported, explosions occurred in the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Tokmak.