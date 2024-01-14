Meeting In Davos: Lubinets Calls For Consolidated Efforts To Return Home All Captured Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the fourth meeting of advisers in Davos, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the international community to immediately consolidate efforts to return home all Ukrainians illegally taken by Russian invaders.

This is said in a post on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian ombudsman, Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting in Davos, Lubinets moderated the panel "Humanitarian track of Ukraine's Peace Formula: The Fight for the Return of Victims of Forced Displacement, including Deported Children and Prisoners of War".

In his speech, the Ukrainian ombudsman said that as of today, Ukraine has managed to return 517 children and 2,828 adults, including only 150 civilians.

Lubinets emphasized that the task is to return home all prisoners of war and Ukrainians illegally taken by Russia. Therefore, he said, the international community "should immediately consolidate its efforts in this direction."

"In Davos, our partners heard the voices of Ukrainian children whom we have brought home, relatives of civilians abducted and illegally detained by Russia. They were shocked by what they heard," noted Lubinets.

In Davos,proposes creating intl group on withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

The panel also raised the issue of Russia's violations of the international humanitarian law, particularly inhuman conditions of detention, torture, executions, etc.

At the meeting, representatives of Canada, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Vatican delivered speeches.

“Work in Davos is an important step to bring our people home and help Ukraine. We expect and work for results," the Ukrainian ombudsman said.

Lubinets thanked the Swiss side for organizing the meeting and supporting Ukraine.

He also expressed gratitude to all partners who are ready to work with Ukraine on the "path of justice and family reunification."

As reported, on January 14, the fourth meeting of national security and foreign political advisers took place in the Swiss city of Davos, with the participation of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Representatives of 81 countries and international organizations took part in the event. The agenda of the meeting included consideration of five points of Ukraine's Peace Formula, namely: the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of justice, environmental security, preventing a recurrence of war, and confirming the end of the war.