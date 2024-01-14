Zelensky To Begin Visit To Switzerland Tomorrow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will begin a working visit to the Swiss Confederation on Monday, January 15.

According to the president's press service , President Zelensky is expected to meet with the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, as well as take part in the World Economic Forum, and have a number of bilateral meetings.

As reported, on January 14, the fourth meeting of national security and foreign political advisers took place in the Swiss city of Davos, with the participation of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Representatives of 81 countries and international organizations took part in the event. The agenda of the meeting included consideration of five points of Ukraine's Peace Formula, namely: the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of justice, environmental security, preventing a recurrence of war, and confirming the end of the war.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office