Berlin, Paris Will Remain On Ukraine's Side - Baerbock

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany and France will continue to stand with Ukraine, especially when Russia commits its lawlessness against Ukrainians.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said this at a joint press conference with her French counterpart Stephane Sejourne in Berlin on Sunday, January 14, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Putin does not abandon his war against people in Ukraine, and he does not want to abandon it. It is all the more important that we continue to stand side by side with Ukraine this year and for as long as it takes, until Russia retreats," Baerbock said.

She added that Germany and France had been united in their support of Ukraine "as a couple" since the very beginning.

Baerbock said that Sejourne's visit to Kyiv during Russia's missile terror was an "important sign of solidarity." In recent weeks, Ukrainians have been experiencing the most powerful aerial attacks in two years, when Russia carries out unprecedented strikes on civilian objects, she said.

She also stated that when Europe is united and speaks with one voice, that voice is clearly heard around the world. This is very important in such turbulent times as now. The German minister especially noted the role of the Weimar Triangle (Germany-France-Poland).

Sejourne agreed that Europe's two largest countries should "help Ukraine for as long as it takes."

He also agreed that both countries should speak with one voice, particularly in terms of the Middle East conflict.

Sejourne visited Ukraine on Saturday, January 13.

Photo: AA