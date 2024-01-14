General Staff Reports 86 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty-six combat clashes occurred between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian troops on Sunday, with Ukrainian defenders repelling almost 70 enemy attacks in six sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian aircraft carried out strikes on four areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the invaders, as well as their air defense system and two ammunition depots.

During the day, the Russian army launched three missile strikes, 60 airstrikes and 45 MLRS attacks against the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian towns and villages.

Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces

