Arab League Throws Weight Behind One China Principle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Sunday said it backs the "One China" principle maintained by Beijing's political leaders, while also praising China's support for "Palestinian rights."

The Cairo-based bloc's backing of the "One China" principle is a testament to the wider Arab region's "amicable and historic relations" with Beijing, Arab League assistant secretary general Houssam Zaki told the press after talks between the bloc's chief Ahmed AbulGheit and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Chinese diplomat, amid the talks, underlined his country's "unwavering" support for the Palestinians, slamming the "criminal tendencies" of Israeli forces in their attacks across the Gaza Strip, added the official. (end)

