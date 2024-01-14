UAE Beats Hong Kong 3-1 In AFC Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- UAE was able to defeat Hong Kong on Sunday 3-1, in the third group of the 18th edition of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Qatar 2023.

The first half of the match, held at Khalifa International Stadium, ended with a UAE lead 1-0 after a penalty kick at the 34th minute.

In the second half, Hong Kong was able to equalize at the 49 minute.

Soon after the UAE team was able to score twice before the end of the match.

Earlier, Japan defeated Vietnam 4-2.

Two days ago, the 18th edition of AFC Asian Cup kicked off at Lusail Stadium in Doha amid a spectacular opening ceremony with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attending. (end)

