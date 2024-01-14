Arab, Chinese Fms Urge Halting Gaza War, Restarting Mideast Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of the Arab League member states and China stressed the need of immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and effective implementation of the UN resolutions relating to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In a joint communique following their meeting here on Sunday, both sides called for convening an expanded international conference on the conflict to chart a credible, legally-binding roadmap for realizing the two-state solution within a specific timeframe.

The two-state vision remains to be a practical basis of any future arrangements for the destiny of the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem; it materializes the Palestinians' right to self-determination and statehood, the statement underscored.

Both sides urge doubling down on the international effort to find a fair, durable and comprehensive solution to the Palestine question and back Palestine quest for full membership in the United Nations.

They renew backing to the establishment of an independent, fully-sovereign state of Palestine within the pre-June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital city in keeping with the relevant UN resolutions, the land-for-peace principle and the Arab peace initiative, according to the statement.

Both sides highlighted the need of providing full protection to the Palestinian civilians through adoption of tangible steps, including immediate cessation of hostilities, respect for the international humanitarian law, and rejection of any forcible displacement.

On the humanitarian disaster, the Arab and Chinese foreign ministers urged freeing all hostages immediately, setting up a mechanism for coordination of aid effort and ensuring safe and sustainable delivery of assistance to the residents trapped in Gaza conflict.

They called on the UN Security Council to pay heed to the appeals for halting the Israeli war against civilians in Gaza and shoulder its responsibility for protecting the international peace and security.

They stressed the importance of reinitiating the Palestinian-Israeli peace talks as a means of restoring security and coexistence for both countries as well as the nations of the Middle East region.

On the inter-Palestinian reconciliation, the ministers called on the Palestinian factions to hold an all-inclusive national dialogue to restore unity and support the role of the National Authority in the coming stage.

Dealing with the escalating hostilities in the southern part of the Red Sea, the ministers underscored respect of the sovereignty and territorial unity of Yemen, while calling for ensuring the safety of commercial maritime navigation.

Noting that security of shipping routes is a top priority for international peace and security, they urged all parties to deescalate the conflict and put an end to the war on Gaza as early as possible, the statement pointed out.

The Chinese side appreciated the Arab efforts to prevent the spread of the conflict in Gaza to other parts of the Middle East while the Arab side thanked China for backing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Both sides agreed to continue coordination of efforts to contain the serious humanitarian disaster being undergone by nearly two million Palestinians, restore calm to the region and work for ending the Israeli occupation, the statement added.

Earlier today, the Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to end the war on Gaza as well as bilateral issues. (pickup previous)

