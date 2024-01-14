Israeli Occupation Fatally Shoot Three Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians, one in Ain Sultan camp in Ariha city and two near Sa'ir town, northeast of Al-Khalil city, lost their lives on Sunday in the West Bank.

A Palestinian was killed in Ain Sultan camp, Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) reported in a press statement.

The deceased was identified as Louay Al-Sufi, 14, who traveled from Jordan to attend his sister's wedding, was shot in the chest by the Israel occupation forces, succumbing to his injuries in front of his relatives' home in the camp, according to Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Occupation forces stormed the camp this afternoon, engaging in violent clashes with young men and before withdrawing, they arrested a young man.

In a separate statement, MoH reported that Israeli occupation forces shot two young men, Ahmad Jabareen and Jalal Jabareen, north of Al-Khalil.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams received the bodies of the two young men who were shot, transporting the bodies to Al-Ahli Hospital in Al-Khalil.

Occupation forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching the two young men until they succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier today, Israeli military sources claimed that soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle near an Israeli military checkpoint in Al-Khalil, where two young men inside were later pronounced dead and their bodies were handed over to the Palestinian side. (end)

